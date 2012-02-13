If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for that comic book fan in your life, look no further than the tale of Romeo and Juliet.

The story of two souls divided by a family feud takes a turn toward the epic in "Romeo and Juliet: The War," which takes place hundreds of years in the future.

This incarnation of the classic story comes from the minds of comic book living legend Stan Lee, his producing partner Gill Champion, president and COO of POW!! Entertainment, and 1821 Comics founders Paris Kasidokostas Latsis and Terry Dougas.

Instead of Leonardo DiCaprio or jittery lawn gnomes, 1821 Comics paints the Montague family as superhuman cyborgs composed of artificial DNA, and the Capulet family as the quick-reflexed, high-jumping, enhanced humans crafted to protect the city and evoke peace.

What was built for peace nearly leaves the city in pieces as a civil war breaks out between the families due to lack of competition from their enemies.

The book is available in both a large, hardcover collector's edition, and as a soft cover. Either version is worth sharing with your Valentine.