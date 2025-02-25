Tamara Payne, daughter of Les Payne, to talk about Malcolm X bio in Roosevelt

Tamara Payne, the daughter of former Newsday journalist Les Payne, is coming to Roosevelt Public Library on Thursday to talk about "The Dead Are Rising," her father's biography of Malcolm X that she completed after his death.

The event is part of the library's "Everything Black: Gonna Be All WRITE" forum which has been taking place Thursdays in February for Black History Month. Previous speakers have included Javaka Steptoe, author of "Radiant Child," and Constance White ("How to Slay").

Les Payne worked on "The Dead Are Rising" for more than 30 years up to his death at 76 in 2018. During that time, he conducted interviews with numerous sources who knew Malcolm X including relatives, classmates, friends, Nation of Islam figures, FBI agents and more. One of the book's most revealing episodes concerns a clandestine meeting between Malcolm X and members of the Georgia Ku Klux Klan in 1961 that led to his break from the Nation of Islam.

Tamara Payne, served as his researcher on the project. The book came out in October 2020 and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for biography the following June. In addition, "The Dead Are Arising" received the National Book Award for nonfiction and was named one of the 100 Notable Books of 2020 by the New York Times Book Review.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library at 27 W. Fulton Ave. in Roosevelt. Though it's free, registration is required. To sign up, go to rooseveltlibrary.org.