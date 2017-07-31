What’s new: Debuts from Jenny Zhang and Laurie Gelman, a memoir of ALS by Simon Fitzmaurice

SOUR HEART by Jenny Zhang. This debut story collection is the first book published by Lenny, a new imprint from Lena Dunham and “Girls” collaborator Jenni Konner. The seven stories by Brooklyn poet Zhang revolve around young first-generation New York women during the 1990s, grappling with family, identity and sexuality. (Lenny, $26)

IT’S NOT YET DARK by Simon Fitzmaurice. “I am a stranger. A different breed,” proclaims the author at the beginning of this slim, potent memoir. Fitzmaurice, an Irish filmmaker and father of five, was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2008. Incredibly, he wrote the book using a computer with eye-gaze technology. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $23)

CLASS MOM by Laurie Gelman. Here’s back-to-school reading, of a sort: A novel about the trials and tribulations of — you guessed it — the designated “class mom” of Miss Ward’s kindergarten class at William H. Taft Elementary School outside Kansas City. And yes — it’s a comedy. Gelman, who lives part time in the Hamptons, drew on actual emails from her tenure as a class mom in Manhattan. (Henry Holt, $26)