What’s new: Dodge City history, Gish Jen on cultural misunderstanding, Swinging ’60s London

DODGE CITY: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West, by Tom Clavin. Sag Harbor scribe Clavin (“The Heart of Everything That Is”) takes readers on a colorful tour of the Kansas railroad town that was a crossroads for soldiers, Native Americans, cowboys, prospectors and outlaws — and of course those future Hollywood darlings Earp and Masterson, who showed up to restore order. (St. Martin’s Press, $29.99)

THE GIRL AT THE BAGGAGE CLAIM: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap, by Gish Jen. The Chinese-American author known for her novels “Typical American” and “Mona in the Promised Land” builds on her last nonfiction title, “Tiger Writing,” to probe the cultural differences between Asians and Americans, especially regarding the sense of self. “The premise of this book,” she writes, “is that so much of what mystifies us about the East need not mystify us.” (Knopf, $26.95)

MISS TREADWAY AND THE FIELD OF STARS, by Miranda Emmerson. This debut novel is set in London in 1965, when American actress Iolanthe Green, who has just earned raves for a production in the West End, suddenly disappears. Iolanthe’s dresser, Anna, and a Jamaican-born accountant, Aloysius, search for her in this story which is less a traditional whodunit than a portrait of the vibrant city of the Swinging ’60s. (Harper, $26.99)