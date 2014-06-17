Brian Williams 'raps' 'Baby Got Back' on 'The Tonight Show'

Brian Williams has almost enough hits for an album.

The NBC Nightly News anchor was back on "The Tonight Show" Monday, in yet another rap supercut by ultimate prankster Jimmy Fallon.

If the newsman's "Rapper's Delight" was good and his "Gin & Juice" was better, then this take on Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" certainly tops them all -- thanks to some perfectly-cast guest appearances from Williams' colleagues (no spoilers!).

Watch the video above and tell us: Is Brian William's "Baby Got Back" even better than the original?