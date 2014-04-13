Bryan Cranston channels Walter White for teen's 'promposal'

Attention "Breaking Bad" fans: Walter White is back. Well, sort of.

Bryan Cranston, who is currently starring in the Broadway play "All the Way," recently channeled the infamous character to help a fan who was looking to land the perfect prom date.

High school student Stefan Montana caught up with the actor outside the show and asked whether Cranston would film a quick video to ask his friend to the dance.

Without a flinch, Cranston slipped into his old role and delivered a perfect intro to Montana's "promposal."

"If you don't go to the prom with Stefan, then maybe your best course of action would be to tread lightly," he said, playing with a line from the show.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He really is the nicest guy in the world," Montana later told the Daily News of Cranston. "He didn't have to help me out but it was pretty amazing."

Check out the video below.