Carrey can't support violence in his film

Jim Carrey says that he cannot support the violence of his upcoming superhero action flick "Kick-Ass 2" in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre, The Associated Press reports.

The actor shot the film last year before the mass shooting in Connecticut that killed 20 children and six adults. He tweeted Sunday that "now, in good conscience, I cannot support that level of violence." Carrey adds that he wasn't ashamed of the film "but recent events have caused a change in my heart." "Kick-Ass 2" is a sequel to the 2010 movie whose breakout star was the 11-year-old vigilante Hit-Girl, played by Chloe Grace Moretz. She reprises the role in the sequel, which Universal Pictures will release Aug. 16. Carrey plays a vigilante named Colonel Stars and Stripes.

"Ultimately, this is [Jim's] decision, but I've never quite bought the notion that violence in fiction leads to violence in real life any more than Harry Potter casting a spell creates more Boy Wizards in real life," Mark Millar, who created the comics on which "Kick-Ass" and "Kick-Ass 2" are based, wrote on his website. "Our job as storytellers is to entertain, and our toolbox can't be sabotaged by curtailing the use of guns in an action movie."

The movie "is fictional fun, so let's focus our ire instead on the real-life violence going on in the world," Millar said.

The first film, released in spring 2010, was mildly successful at the box office, grossing more than $96 million worldwide, the Los Angeles Times reported. A spokesman says Universal declined to comment.