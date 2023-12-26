Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms

Dancer-choreographer Bryan Tanaka on Tuesday confirmed reports circulating last week that he and Long Island-raised superstar Mariah Carey had ended their long relationship.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka, 40, posted in a graphical-text message on Instagram.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared,” he continued. “The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Tanaka, who was raised in Washington State and has danced for Madonna, Rihanna, Usher, Chris Brown, Lady Gaga and others, went on to laud Carey’s “dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft.” He expressed “my love and appreciation” for her and her 12-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, Carey’s children with entertainer ex-husband Nick Cannon.

He asked the public “for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Five-time Grammy Award winner Carey, 54, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, has not commented publicly on the breakup. Her representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Famer, who has recorded 19 No. 1 singles including her holiday perennial, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” met Tanaka when he was hired as a backup dancer on her 2006 tour, “The Adventures of Mimi.” Tanaka rose to become her choreographer and eventually her creative director.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka at an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles in 2017. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

E!’s eight-episode documentary series “Mariah’s World,” which premiered in December 2016, showed Carey and Tanaka becoming close during her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” world tour, in the wake of her broken engagement with billionaire businessperson James Packer.

Carey confirmed the relationship in February 2017 with an Instagram post of the two smiling together in a hot tub. “Happy Valentine's Day!!” she wrote. The two appeared to have broken up by that April, but soon reconciled.

He last posted a photo of themselves together on March 27, Carey’s birthday, writing a message that used her preferred term for that day: “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen.”