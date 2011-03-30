A fifth 'Pirates' already in the works

Fifth 'Pirates' already in the worksJohnny Depp's tour guide on his "Pirates of the Caribbean" voyages is plotting the course for a fifth installment even before the fourth movie sails into theaters, The Associated Press reports. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says he has a screenplay in the works for a fifth "Pirates" tale after May's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" comes out. Bruckheimer said "On Stranger Tides" and future "Pirates" flicks will be stand-alone stories continuing the adventures of Depp's woozy buccaneer Capt. Jack Sparrow.