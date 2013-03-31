Actor couple Gummer, Walker divorcing
ActressMary Willa "Mamie" Gummer, eldest daughter of screen legend Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, is divorcing her husband of nearly two years, actor Benjamin Walker, the titular star of "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" and Broadway's "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson." A representative for both stars confirmed the breakup to Us Weekly over the weekend. Gummer's rep added, "It's very amicable." Gummer, 29, and Walker, 30, began dating in spring 2008 while performing on Broadway in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses." They announced their engagement in October the following year, with Walker proposing with a custom-made ring. They married at her family's Connecticut estate in July 2011 with some 150 guests including actresses Claire Danes, Tracey Ullman and Laura Linney. While married, the couple shared an apartment in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood. Gummer, who most recently starred in The CW's "Emily Owens, M.D.," has four siblings: musician Henry, 33; "Smash" actress Grace, 26, and student Louisa, 21. Walker is next scheduled to appear in Stephen Frears' HBO film "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight."