Actors who followed their famous fathers into the family business

Like father, like son. Scott Eastwood, the son of actor-director Clint Eastwood, is following a classic Hollywood tradition -- he's following in his dad's footsteps as a leading man with "The Longest Ride," the latest Nicholas Sparks concoction of romance and reminiscences opening April 10.

Many other actors have followed their dads in the family business. Here's how we would rank them.

1. JEFF AND BEAU BRIDGES

For longevity alone (more than five decades each in show business), the sons of "Sea Hunt" star Lloyd Bridges deserve top billing. It doesn't hurt that both have won much acclaim and awards, including an Oscar for Jeff (2009's "Crazy Heart") and three Emmys for Beau.

2. MICHAEL DOUGLAS

The son of Kirk Douglas has proven himself as a versatile actor with an Oscar as iconic villains Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street" (1987) and an Emmy as flamboyant entertainer Liberace in "Behind the Candelabra" (2013).

3. PETER FONDA

Dad Henry Fonda had a star-making turn as social outlaw Tom Joad in the 1940 classic "The Grapes of Wrath." Son Peter's star rose after playing a different type of social outlaw -- a hippie nicknamed Captain America -- in 1969's "Easy Rider."

4. CHARLIE SHEEN AND EMILIO ESTEVEZ

Martin Sheen's two offsprings took their careers in different directions -- Charlie Sheen went from "Platoon" to a big payday for "Two and a Half Men" and numerous tabloid headlines. Estevez went from "The Breakfast Club" to making headlines in the 1990s during his two-year marriage to dancer Paula Abdul.

5. DAVID CARRADINE

Character actor John Carradine's three sons all had show-biz careers, but it was David who leapt to stardom as the "grasshopper" studying martial arts in TV's "Kung Fu."

6. DOUGLAS FAIRBANKS JR.

The younger Fairbanks never reached the same heights of stardom that his dad did in silent adventure classics like "The Thief of Bagdad" (1924), but he did battle nicely in "Gunga Din" (1939) and swashed his buckle well in "Sinbad the Sailor" (1947).

7. LON CHANEY JR.

Chaney Sr. was known as the "Man of a Thousand Faces" for his portrayals of everyone from Quasimodo to the Phantom of the Opera. His son's career was less illustrious, but he was hair-raising as the star of "The Wolf Man" (1941) and touching as the mentally challenged Lennie in "Of Mice and Men" (1939).

8. JADEN SMITH

Will Smith's son still seems to be going through some acting growing pains. He had all the right moves in the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid," but his reviews weren't exactly out of this world in the 2013 sci-fi flop "After Earth" with his dad.