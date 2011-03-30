Actress Elizabeth Banks a new mom

Elizabeth Banks a new mom

Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman have welcomed son Felix via gestational surrogate, Banks tweeted Wednesday, People reports. "The one true hurdle I've faced in life is that I have a broken belly. After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy," Banks posted on her blog. Banks and Handelman -- who met on her first day of college in 1992 -- wed in July 2003. Ironically, Banks' "30 Rock" character gave birth on a recent episode.