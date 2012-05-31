Actress Zhang Ziyi denies prostitute claims

A representative for "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" star Zhang Ziyi has denied Hong Kong tabloid claims that the Chinese actress had earned millions as a prostitute for businessmen and government officials.

"The accusations are completely false and defamatory," Zhang's representative said in a statement to E! News. "There is no truth in any of the allegations that have come forth, which are a result of calculated cruel intentions against a well-respected, established actress. Legal repercussions are ensuing and these slanderous reports will not be tolerated in any way."

E! said the claim in the Hong Kong newspaper The Apple Daily had originated on Boxun.com, a Chinese-language site operated in the United States.

The May 28 Boxun story, which detailed alleged liaisons between Zhang and scandal-plagued politician Bo Xilai, remained online Thursday. The site Thursday added a follow-up story noting Zhang's denial, both of the allegations and a report she had been banned from leaving China while the government investigated the claims.