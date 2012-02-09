Adele speaks out in Anderson Cooper chat

After months of being unable to speak following surgery to save her vocal cords, Adele has broken her silence in an interview with Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes" that will air before the Grammy Awards Sunday night on CBS.

"It felt like something popped in my throat," said the British singer-songwriter, adding that it felt like "someone put a curtain over my throat" in the middle of a performance on French radio.

She soon learned a polyp on her vocal cords had ruptured and that she had to cancel her American tour last fall and undergo surgery. "[They] put lasers down your throat, cut off the polyp, and kind of laser your hemorrhage back together and fix it," she said.

Adele, a heavy favorite to win Grammys in six categories, will perform for the first time since the surgery at the awards show Sunday night. Though she is confident she has regained her singing voice, Adele told Cooper that she could reinjure her vocal cords through overuse, adding, "If I decide to go on a 200-date world tour, it would happen again."

The 23-year-old said she had a hard time talking and turned to technology for help.

"I also had an application on my phone that you type the words into it and then it speaks it," she said. "But the great thing is I love to swear. Most [apps] you can't swear on, but I found this one app where you can swear, so I'm still really getting my point across."