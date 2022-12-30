Alan Cumming to appear at Cinema Arts Centre

Alan Cumming is headed to Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, along with a new documentary and plenty of "Baggage."

The Scottish actor, who has attended the movie house before, will return on Feb. 24 for a screening of Jono McLeod's semi-animated documentary "My Old School," in which Cumming provides the voice of Brandon Lee, a mysterious student whose attendance at Glasgow's Bearsden Academy in 1993 caused a scandal. The movie will be accompanied by a Q and A with Cumming moderated by CAC special projects curator Jud Newborn, plus a reception where Cumming will sign copies of his second memoir, "Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life," which came out in October.

Tickets for the event, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are $75 and include a copy of "Baggage." To reserve, visit cinemaartscentre.com.

Cumming, who is best known for his Broadway roles in "Cabaret" and "Macbeth," as well for TV's "The Good Wife," last appeared at the Cinema Arts Centre in September 2016 upon the publication of his book "You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams: My Life in Stories and Pictures."