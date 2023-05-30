Alec Baldwin writes emotional tribute to late mom: 'We miss her'

Long Island born-and-raised Alec Baldwin has commemorated the first anniversary of the death his and his siblings’ mother, Carol Baldwin, at age 92.

Posting the black-and-white photo of her that adorns the landing page of The Baldwin Fund, the breast-cancer charitable organization she founded, the 65-year-old three-time Emmy Award winner on Friday wrote on Instagram, “Hard to believe it’s been one year since the matriarch of the Baldwin family passed. Many days it still can take our breath away[;] we miss her, but we continue the work to honor her legacy.”

He added a link to The Baldwin Fund on his Instagram home page, “inviting you to join us. Learn how YOU can help us carry on the mission she started, to love others, show compassion, and find a cure.”

Carol Baldwin, the mother of actor brothers Alec, Daniel, Stephen and William Baldwin and their sisters Elizabeth Baldwin Keuchler and Jane Ann Baldwin Sasso, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1990s and subsequently underwent a double mastectomy. She founded her breast-cancer research foundation in 1996. Since 2001, it has helped to raise roughly $24 million and has provided more than 60 grants to support research programs at Upstate Medical University, according to the fund's website.

A year ago, the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin announced his mother had died in a hospital in upstate Syracuse. A message from the family said that after her bout with breast cancer “she joined with a number of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. With the support of the university’s then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook. Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University.”

Alec Baldwin wrote at the time, “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”