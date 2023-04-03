Alec, Hilaria Baldwin mark 11th anniversary of engagement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin marked the 11th anniversary of their engagement by professing their love for one another on social media.

"Eleven years ago today, I got engaged to a wonderful human being," Alec, who turned 65 on Monday, posted Saturday on Instagram along with a photo of Hilaria, 39, lying on the floor with three of the couple's seven children. The actor, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, then added: "She's under this pile somewhere. 11 years, 7 kids, an ocean of memories later, I love you Hilaria."

Hilaria shared a selfie of herself with her husband standing in an elevator to her Instagram Stories, where content cycles out after 24 hours. The Daily Mail posted a screenshot of the image with her caption: "Got engaged 11 years ago, today."

The twosome met in February 2011 at Pure Food and Wine restaurant in Manhattan. They wed on June 30, 2012. Baldwin had previously been married to actor Kim Basinger from 1993 until their divorce in 2002. Ireland Baldwin, 27, is their daughter.