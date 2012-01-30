Alec Baldwin says he's prediabetic

"30 Rock" star Alec Baldwin, who on Sunday won his sixth Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on that series, said backstage that he has been diagnosed as prediabetic.

The Massapequa-raised Baldwin, 53, told "Entertainment Tonight" that he received the diagnosis May 10 and has since lost 30 pounds.

His sense of humor intact, he also said that after having had to leave an American Airlines flight in November -- following an altercation with a flight attendant over his using an electronic device to play an online game -- that "I am still playing Words with Friends. But now on Virgin Atlantic."

As for his plans, reported the Los Angeles Times, Baldwin lightheartedly told the cast of ABC's "Modern Family," as that ensemble posed for a photo, "You know, my show is almost over. I'm actually pitching myself to you guys."

The famously outspoken actor told the paper he's grown concerned over his speaking out about politics and other subjects. "I want season seven [of "30 Rock"] really badly," he said. "When you do speak out, it does cost you. The people that are the greatest film stars today and have the most potent careers are ones you know nothing about. They're very sanitized. And maybe I should have been more like that."