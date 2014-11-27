Alfonso Ribeiro on why 'DWTS' victory was 'worth waiting for'

Alfonso Ribeiro, the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star who won season 19 of "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night, said Wednesday he had wanted to win the Mirrorball trophy for a decade.

"This is the moment I've waited 10 years for," he tweeted. He thanked his professional-dancer partner, Witney Carson, and called it, "One of the greatest moments ever."

"This . . . is worth waiting for," Ribeiro, 43, told ABC News immediately after his win. "The right thing happened at the right time . . . You know if I had done it before last season, I wouldn't have gotten Witney."

Also Wednesday, ABC announced Ribeiro would headline the 39-city "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour," launching Dec. 27. It's scheduled to play Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, the only New York City stop, on Jan. 15. Carson and fellow dance pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Mark Ballas, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe and Kym Johnson are also on the tour.