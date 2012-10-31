Alicia Keys fires up children's app

This mama's on fire. Not only is Alicia Keys releasing her long-awaited new album, "Girl on Fire," later this month, the 14-time Grammy winner also is delving into the app world with The Journals of Mama Mae & LeeLee.

Keys said raising her 2-year-old son, Egypt, helped inspire her to develop the children's app, which is loosely based on the singer's relationship with her grandmother. The app takes place in LeeLee's bedroom and lets kids play tunes and write in a diary, among other things. Keys produced the music for the app.

"I was just getting introduced to kind of the TV shows and the DVDs and all the things you start kind of introducing your kids to, and I thought how cool it would be to be a part of something that really allows them to hear music from different places, different cultures, different sounds," she told The Associated Press recently. "That's what we're able to do with this."

The Journals of Mama Mae & LeeLee is available for $3.99 through iTunes for the iPad, iPhone and iTouch.