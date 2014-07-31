Alicia Keys pregnant with 2nd child

R&B singer Alicia Keys and her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, announced via Instagram Thursday that they were expecting their second child.

"Love is life & life is love and we're so excited for another GIFT from up above," Beatz, 35, born Kasseem Dean, captioned a photo of himself and Keys, who wore a flowing white gown and cradled her very pregnant belly.

Shortly afterward, Keys, 33, posted a slightly different image from the same photo session, captioned "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life . . . And to make it even sweeter we've been blessed with another angel on the way!!"

The two, who married in 2010, have a 3-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean. Beatz has three children from previous relationships.

And former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland inadvertently revealed Thursday that she and her husband-manger Tim Witherspoon are expecting a boy. "I just feel like the baby is already [spoiled] rotten," she told Fox411, explaining that the skin-care company Caress "has gotten him all of his little bathing stuff, his toys -- it's just so cool." Upon realizing her slip, she laughed and with a good-natured curse confirmed, "It's a boy. It's a boy!"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rowland, 33, and Witherspoon had married in a small ceremony in Costa Rica on May 9, with guests including former bandmate Beyoncé and singer Solange Knowles, Beyoncé's sister.

Finally, "How I Met Your Mother" recurring guest Ashley Williams, who played Ted's ex-girlfriend Victoria, tweeted a pregnant photo of herself captioned "This is FOR REAL. So many reasons to dance. #babydodson," a reference to her producer husband, Neal Dodson, whom she married in May 2011. This is the couple's first child.