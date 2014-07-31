Alicia Keys pregnant with 2nd child
R&B singer Alicia Keys and her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, announced via Instagram Thursday that they were expecting their second child.
"Love is life & life is love and we're so excited for another GIFT from up above," Beatz, 35, born Kasseem Dean, captioned a photo of himself and Keys, who wore a flowing white gown and cradled her very pregnant belly.
Shortly afterward, Keys, 33, posted a slightly different image from the same photo session, captioned "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life . . . And to make it even sweeter we've been blessed with another angel on the way!!"
The two, who married in 2010, have a 3-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean. Beatz has three children from previous relationships.
And former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland inadvertently revealed Thursday that she and her husband-manger Tim Witherspoon are expecting a boy. "I just feel like the baby is already [spoiled] rotten," she told Fox411, explaining that the skin-care company Caress "has gotten him all of his little bathing stuff, his toys -- it's just so cool." Upon realizing her slip, she laughed and with a good-natured curse confirmed, "It's a boy. It's a boy!"
Rowland, 33, and Witherspoon had married in a small ceremony in Costa Rica on May 9, with guests including former bandmate Beyoncé and singer Solange Knowles, Beyoncé's sister.
Finally, "How I Met Your Mother" recurring guest Ashley Williams, who played Ted's ex-girlfriend Victoria, tweeted a pregnant photo of herself captioned "This is FOR REAL. So many reasons to dance. #babydodson," a reference to her producer husband, Neal Dodson, whom she married in May 2011. This is the couple's first child.