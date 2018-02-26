Amy Schumer jokes about marriage being ‘already on the rocks’

Ever-joking comedy star Amy Schumer, raised in Rockville Centre, cracked wise over the weekend about her recent marriage to celebrity chef Chris Fischer.

“We are already on the rocks,” Schumer, 36, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo of herself and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Fischer hiking along some craggy Western landscape, which various commenters suggested might be in Utah.

A Saturday post, meanwhile, included a video taken at what appears to be the Wynn Las Vegas hotel and casino, as evidenced by the distinctive butterfly-pattern carpeting along which Schumer and two other women comically mime sweeping as in the Olympic sport of curling while a man, possibly Fischer, walks down a casino hallway. “When someone gets up to walk to the bathroom during the Olympics it is essential you curl them to their destination. #walkcurling,” she wrote.

Conversely, Schumer has been more serious on her Twitter account. Her most recent tweet, on Friday, said, “The NRA’s media arm, NRATV, uses dangerous rhetoric to spread fear so people will buy more guns. Add your name to tell @AppleTV, @Google, @Amazon, and @RokuPlayer to #BoycottNRA and #DumpNRATV.”

Schumer and Fischer married Feb. 13 in Malibu, California. She had previously been in a 16-month relationship with Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch. The two announced their breakup in May. Prior boyfriends of whom Schumer has spoken include comedian Anthony Jeselnik and WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler.