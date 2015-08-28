Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence dance on Billy Joel's piano during Chicago concert

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer showed up at Billy Joel's concert in Chicago on Thursday night and took the stage, Instagram and YouTube video from the concert shows. The two women took off their shoes and danced on his piano during "Uptown Girl," a song featured prominently in Schumer's summer movie "Trainwreck."

Video of the actresses rehearsing with Joel was posted on Instagram.

Lawrence and Rockville Centre-raised Schumer have become the best of friends since July. After seeing "Trainwreck," Lawrence wrote Schumer an email expressing her admiration.

Earlier this week Lawrence revealed during a New York Times interview that she and Schumer are working on a screenplay and have about 100 pages written.