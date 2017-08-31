Amy Schumer leaves Boston waitress $500 tip on $80 tab

Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer recently left a Boston waitress at the landmark Union Oyster House a $500 tip on an $80 bill.

“She was very nice,” restaurant owner Joe Milano told People magazine Thursday. “She said to [the server] that she was once a waitress and knew how hard it was.” The unnamed waitress attends Emmanuel College, People said.

“She was dressed very casually — a baseball cap, sunglasses, no makeup . . . it seemed like she didn’t want to be recognized,” Milano said. “It was early, like 5:30 or 6 [in the afternoon] so it wasn’t busy, but we sat her in a back dining room area that wasn’t being used so she had her privacy.”

The waitress “was excited to be serving her, but then to get that kind of a tip was something else,” he said. “She’s a hard worker and I’m happy for her.”

In 2015, Schumer, 36, surprised a waiter at Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park with a $500 tip, and last year tipped Madeleine DeJohn, a bartender at Broadway’s “Hamilton,” $1,000 on a $77 tab.

Schumer is in Boston filming “I Feel Pretty,” about an insecure and downtrodden woman who awakens from a fall convinced she is beautiful and supremely capable. The comedy, also starring Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rafe Spall, is scheduled for release June 29, 2018. Additionally, Schumer plays a supporting role in DreamWorks’ upcoming PTSD drama “Thank You for Your Service” and will make her Broadway debut this November in Steve Martin’s new comedy, “Meteor Shower.”