Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt wrote love letters during time apart

WithAngelina Jolie in Australia directing her war drama "Unbroken" while fiance Brad Pitt, 50, was in London starring in his own war drama, "Fury," the two exchanged romantic handwritten letters. "He was supportive from a distance and it was quite romantic in a way," Jolie, 39, told the Australian magazine TV Week. "We decided to be of that time when we could imagine he was in the European theater and I was in the Pacific theater, and we wrote handwritten letters to each other that were very connecting for us, thinking of the people that were separated for months if not years at a time back then."