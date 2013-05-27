Angelina Jolie's aunt, Debbie Martin, dies of breast cancer

In the wake of Angelina Jolie's preventive double mastectomy to avoid breast cancer, the actress' aunt, Debbie Martin, died Sunday of the disease.

Martin, 61, was the sister of Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died of ovarian cancer in 2007.

"Angelina has been in touch throughout the week and her brother, Jamie, has been with us, giving his support day by day," Martin's husband, Ron Martin, told E! "They both loved Debbie very much and although Angie is not able to come right now, she has sent her love and support, which was very nice."

He added, "Angelina's father, Jon Voight, has also been tremendously supportive."

Martin died at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, Calif., and is also survived by two sons, Chris and Cory Martin, added E!