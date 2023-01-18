Anthony Scaramucci's new podcast: 'You'll be getting the whole Mooch'

Manhasset financier and reality-TV star Anthony Scaramucci will debut a new podcast series on Jan. 25.

On "Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci," announced on his website and social media Wednesday, the Mineola-born and Port Washington-raised Scaramucci, 58, promises to "share my love of reading and dive deep with the writers whose works sit on my nightstand."

In a promotional clip at various podcast platforms, he says topics will run the gamut from investments to immigration to women's rights. "This isn't the 'SNL' version of Anthony Scaramucci," he says, referencing the "Saturday Night Lives" parodies of his truncated 11-day stint as Trump Administration spokesperson. "You'll be getting the whole Mooch. … But if you can handle a little bit of my Long Island bull, you and I, we're gonna get along just fine."

Scaramucci and his wife, Deirdre, previously hosted the 2018-2020 podcast "Mooch and the Mrs." After competing on "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2019, Scaramucci went on to the current Fox military-style competition "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."