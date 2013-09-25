Ariana Grande, Nathan Sykes dating

After previously denying rumors they were dating, singer Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes of the boy band The Wanted Tuesday tweeted that they were indeed a couple. "So, I guess it's obvious now," Sykes wrote. "Thanks to everyone who is being so lovely. I'm so happy," he said. Two minutes later, "The Way" singer Grande wrote, "We hesitated saying anything as people can be a bit insensitive but thank you. We value all of your happiness, thank you for valuing ours."