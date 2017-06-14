Ariana Grande to be named honorary citizen of Manchester, England

Singer Ariana Grande will be made an honorary citizen of Manchester, England, under the city’s new proposal to honor outsiders who contribute significantly to the area.

Grande — who organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert June 4 to help survivors and their families following the terrorist bombing at her May 22 concert there — would be the first person honored under the plan, which goes before the council on July 12.

City Council leader Sir Richard Leese told the BBC that many in the city already consider Grande to be “an honorary Mancunian,” as its people are called, adding that, “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May — with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

Grande has not commented on social media.

In a separate announcement Wednesday, the city council said an additional £3 million, or roughly $3.8 million, was recently distributed by the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, bringing total disbursements so far to £4 million ($5.1 million). Overall, more than £11.2 million ($14.3 million) has been collected by the British Red Cross. The first payments were released in early June, with the next round set to give £50,000 ($64,000) each to bereaved families and to survivors who were hospitalized more than seven days.

The benefit show at 50,000-capacity Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Greater Manchester featured Grande, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Take That and others, and raised more than £2.35 million, or just over $3 million.