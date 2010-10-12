Arquette details to Stern how marriage ended

Actor David Arquette, the estranged husband of "Friends" and "Cougar Town" star Courteney Cox, phoned in to Howard Stern's Sirius radio show Tuesday with a mournful account of how his marriage ended.

It started, Arquette told Stern, around the couple's 11th anniversary in June, when Cox, 46, said " 'I don't want to be your mother anymore.' I got it."

Arquette, 39, said while he and Cox were on the set of the recently wrapped "Scream 4," "I'm feeling distance, obviously, from my wife. . . . We're not having sex, and I completely understand. She's in a place of wanting to be real and emotional [and] if it doesn't feel right, she doesn't feel like bonding in that way. Through this whole process she's very reflective of where our relationship was, and looking at it. After we got back, we decided to get into a trial separation."

He said Cox's terms for the separation made them "essentially free to see people," and acknowledged being intimate "once . . . maybe twice" with what Stern called "this girl that's in the paper," referring to cocktail waitress Jasmine Waltz, 28.

According to multiple press accounts, the "Bad Boys II" and "Pledge This!" bit-part actress previously dated "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, singer Jesse McCartney and Paris Hilton ex Doug Reinhardt.

Arquette flatly denied he was moving in with Waltz or even considered her his girlfriend - and, indeed, called Cox "the greatest woman that's ever lived."

Cox has not publicly responded to the Stern interview.