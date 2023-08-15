Report: Ashley Olsen welcomes first child

Have highly private fashion entrepreneur and former actor Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, welcomed their first child?

TMZ.com, citing anonymous “sources close to the couple,” said the “Full House” child-star, 37, twin sister of fellow former child-star Mary-Kate Olsen, gave birth to a son, Otto, “a few months ago in New York.”

Ashley Olsen and artist Eisner reportedly have been romantically involved since late 2017. Speculation that the two had gotten engaged began in July 2019, when Olsen was seen wearing an engagement ring. They reportedly married in December. Neither Olsen, who also is an elder sister of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen, nor Eisner, a son of producer and entertainment attorney Eric Eisner and celebrity jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, and a grandson of former Disney chairman and CEO Michael Eisner, has commented publicly, and neither has any evident social media.