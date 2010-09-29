Attorney: Bristol's bar visit legal

A Palin family attorney is defending as legal Bristol Palin's appearance at an Anchorage establishment where her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Mark Ballas performed.

The Alaska Dispatch newspaper had reported that a state Alcohol and Control Board investigator visited its office, asking for copies of raw video shot during the performance at Rumrunners Old Towne Bar and Grill last week, The Associated Press reports.

Palin is 19 and could be in the establishment legally only if accompanied by a parent, spouse or legal guardian older than 21. State law also would allow her to be there if it's been designated as a bona fide restaurant, and she was there only to eat.

Attorney Thomas Van Flein says Palin was with two people older than 21, ate food and did not consume any alcohol. She told him she left by about 10 p.m.