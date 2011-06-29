'Bachelor' couple calls it quits

It's over.

Emily Maynard and Brad Womack, who got engaged on ABC's "The Bachelor" season finale in March, have called it quits, according to People magazine.

"We're no longer engaged," Maynard said. She recently taped an interview with "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, which will be aired on the July 11 episode of "The Bachelorette," the magazine reported.

Womack did not participate in the on-camera interview, but told People "the demise of our relationship was completely my fault."

Maynard countered, telling the magazine "just because we love each other doesn't mean we're right for each other."

As for what's next for the 25-year-old single mom from Charlotte, N.C., she hopes to end media speculation and rumors about the relationship. Hopefully, she said, her and daughter Ricki, 6, "can move on and get back to normal."