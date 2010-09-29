Bedbugs hit NYC studios of Howard Stern

The New York City office building where shock jock Howard Stern airs his show is the latest place to be treated for bedbug infestation.

Stern said on his Sirius XM Radio show that the building was treated over the weekend and was 100 percent bedbug free on Monday.

He said his limousine also had to be fumigated after dogs sniffed out the bugs there.

The pests have been discovered in theaters, clothing stores, office buildings, housing projects and posh apartments throughout the city.

The city has a plan to fight the spreading infestation, including a public-awareness campaign and a top entomologist to head the effort.