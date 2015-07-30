Ben Affleck denies dating his children's former nanny, rep says

Ben Affleck's representative is denying a magazine story that claims the Oscar-winner is dating his children's former nanny.

"The story is complete garbage and full of lies," the unnamed representative told People magazine about the Us Weekly article that was posted online Wednesday and published in the current print issue. "It's shameful. We are considering legal options."

Additionally, a representative told USA Today, "The story is full of lies. You shouldn't be able to hide behind 'blind sources' and attempt to destroy families going through a difficult time. It's shameful."

Both that statement and one to E! News calling it "tabloid journalism hiding behind blind sources" also ended with the phrase "We are considering legal options."

Us entertainment director Ian Drew told "Access Hollywood" on Wednesday: "We stick by our sources and everything that's in the story."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The story said Affleck -- who jointly announced with wife, Jennifer Garner, on June 30 that they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage -- was seeing Christine Ouzounian, 28, an employee of a Beverly Hills child-care agency. The magazine said Affleck, 42, and Garner, 43, were in a 10-month trial separation when Ouzounian began working as a nanny for the couple's three children, daughters Violet, 9, and Seraphina, 6, and son, Samuel, 3.

Affleck became close with Ouzounian, an Arizona State University communications graduate, Us said, and when Garner learned of the attraction, she fired the former sorority girl.

But Ouzounian and Affleck were together at his Los Angeles-area rental home on July 17 and were in frequent contact by text and email, the magazine said.

The online Us story includes a representative saying that "all allegations of a romantic relationship are baseless and untrue."