Betty White to honor Tina Fey with 'SNL' alumni
Betty White will join “Saturday Night Live” cast members when they toast Tina Fey with the nation’s top humor prize at the Kennedy Center in Washington.
White will join “SNL” comics and alumni Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and show creator Lorne Michaels in awarding Fey the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Nov. 9.
They’ll join top entertainers, including Steve Martin, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and actor Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper on TV’s “Mad Men.” Fey, known for her impression of former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, returned to “SNL” in May when White, 88, drew rave reviews as host. Fey was the show’s first female head writer.
The award show honoring Fey will be taped for broadcast on PBS stations Nov. 14.