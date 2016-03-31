Beyoncé announces new clothing line, Ivy Park

She’s already instructed ladies to “get in formation.” Now Beyoncé is giving them clothing to wear as they do so.

The Beyhive was abuzz Thursday following an announcement that Beyoncé has officially launched her new athleisure line Ivy Park with Topshop owner Philip Green.

Ivy Park will be sold in Green’s Topshop and Selfridges stores, in Nordstrom and JD Sports as well as via Net-A-Porter in more than 50 countries.

The 200-piece collection includes logo-emblazoned sports bras, leggings with a “flip-to-low-rise” waistband, athletic-inspired bodysuits and varsity socks. Items range from $30 to $200.

“Sir Philip has created some amazing collaborations but I wanted a partnership and a stand-alone brand,” Beyoncé said in a news release. “When I’m working and rehearsing, I live in my workout clothes, but I didn’t feel there was an athletic brand that spoke to me.”

The line’s name, which was likely influenced by Beyoncé’s 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with her rap mogul husband, Jay Z, is the songstress’ attempt at “pushing the boundaries of athletic wear.”

Beyoncé, who is gearing up to release her new album “Formation,” said she wants Ivy Park to support and inspire women and to convey that beauty goes beyond the physical.

“True beauty is the health of our minds, hearts and bodies,” she said. “I know when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way.”

Ivy Park will be available April 14.