Beyoncé congratulated over baby news

Well-wishers poured on the love Sunday night in Los Angeles, where pop star Beyoncé Knowles, 29, used the spotlight of the MTV Video Music Awards to announce that she and her husband Jay-Z are expecting their first baby.

"I think she'll be an incredible mother, because she's always been motherly," her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland told Us Weekly at a VMAs after-party held by the traveling "event platform" House of Hype. "She takes so many traits from her mother, and I just think it's going to be so natural for her. It's natural for her now!"

Newlywed reality star Kim Kardashian told MTV News she admired Beyoncé's choice to make the announcement at the show. "I thought it was really cool of her to come out and show that at the VMAs, 'cause music is her outlet. She could have done it with any magazine or news station, but she chose her home."

When she unbuttoned her jacket and rubbed her belly, the camera panned to her elated husband, singer-producer Jay-Z, 41, and friend Kanye West, who cheered from the audience. And on returning backstage to her dressing room at Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre, a crush of people including former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams offered hugs and congratulations.

"That was an eventful night, to say the least," a smiling Jay-Z said to revelers in the hallway outside.