Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s twins home from hospital, reports say

Pop star Beyoncé and her music mogul husband, rapper-producer Jay-Z, reportedly have brought their newborn twins home.

E! News, citing “multiple” sources, said Monday that the family has left the hospital where the twins reportedly were born either June 12 or circa June 17, according to differing sources. While neither the parents nor their representatives have confirmed the children’s birth, Beyoncé’s father and former manager, music-label head Matthew Knowles, tweeted on June 18, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” accompanied by a colorful graphic of balloons with the message “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

TMZ.com, which reports the earliest date, said Monday that the infants were born prematurely and were put under lights to address jaundice, a common condition with newborns. No long-term medical effects are anticipated, TMZ said, adding that the twins are a boy and a girl.

TMZ concurred with E! that the infants were released, but said it occurred near the end of last week. The site specified that the family is residing at a $400,000-a-month Malibu rental estate while Beyoncé, 35, and Jay-Z, 47, search for a house to buy. Details on their Malibu rental were first reported by DailyMail.com.

The couple — who married in April 2008 and have a daughter, Blue Ivy, 5 — announced on Feb. 1 that they were expecting twins.