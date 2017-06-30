EntertainmentCelebrities

Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s twins' names are Rumi and Sir, reports say

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles...

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk

By Daniel Bubbeodaniel.bubbeo@newsday.comdbubbeo1014

Though scant details have been given about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, born earlier this month, their names have finally been revealed.

The superstar couple have dubbed their children Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, TMZ and E! News reported on Friday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s company filed trademark documents for the names on Monday, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office and requested trademarks that can be used for merchandise such as carriages and strollers.

Up to now, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had revealed little about the twins, including their birth date. E! reported on June 17 that Beyoncé had delivered the babies in Los Angeles. The next day, her father, Matthew Knowles, posted a digital birthday card on social media that said “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

The couple also has a daughter, Blue Ivy, who is 5.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?