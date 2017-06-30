Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s twins' names are Rumi and Sir, reports say

Though scant details have been given about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, born earlier this month, their names have finally been revealed.

The superstar couple have dubbed their children Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, TMZ and E! News reported on Friday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s company filed trademark documents for the names on Monday, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office and requested trademarks that can be used for merchandise such as carriages and strollers.

Up to now, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had revealed little about the twins, including their birth date. E! reported on June 17 that Beyoncé had delivered the babies in Los Angeles. The next day, her father, Matthew Knowles, posted a digital birthday card on social media that said “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

The couple also has a daughter, Blue Ivy, who is 5.