Billie Lourd marks 2-year anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher's death with somber song

Actress Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress-author Carrie Fisher, performed a somber song on Instagram Thursday, the two-year anniversary of her mother's death.

"It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)," the former "Scream Queens" star, 26, wrote in a caption to two consecutive videos showing her at a piano in a large room with a Christmas tree and leather armchairs.

"So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together — sing," she continued. "This is the piano her father [singer Eddie Fisher] gave her and this was one of her favorite songs," the 1973 Jackson Browne penned-and-performed "These Days." "And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving.’ I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile."

She added, "I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving.' As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' — whatever that art may be for you."

As a stationary camera recorded her, she played the piano and sang excerpts from the wistful composition, including the lines "Well, I've been out walking / I don't do that much talking these days . . . These days I seem to think a lot about / All the things that I forgot to do / For you / And all the times / I had the chance to . . . Well, I keep on walking / Moving on / Things are bound to be improving these days…."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Iconic "Star Wars" actress and best-selling memoirist and novelist Carrie Fisher, the daughter of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, took ill during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, and died four days later at age 60. Her death certificate listed the cause of death as cardiac arrest with underlying cause undetermined, while autopsy results said she died of "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors." Apnea has been linked to cardiovascular death in medical studies.

"These Days" was first recorded by German singer and model Nico in 1967. She is known for her solo music career and for her rock-album collaboration "The Velvet Underground & Nico," which she released that same year with the New York band fronted by Freeport native Lou Reed.