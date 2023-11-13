Billy Joel's final Madison Square Garden residency show has sold out

It’s official: The finale of Billy Joel’s unprecedented, 104-show monthly residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25 is sold out.

With this closing concert, tickets for which went on sale Friday, Joel’s residency has sold nearly two million seats, the Garden said.

Tickets remain available on the secondary market, mostly for sections behind the stage or obstructed view, for this 104th show in the run and for the other final monthly dates — Nov. 22, Dec. 19, Jan. 11, Feb. 9, March 28, April 26, May 9 and June 8 — as well as for Joel’s New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Die-hard fans can still buy box-office tickets online for his March 9 stadium concert in Arlington, Texas, with co-headliner Stevie Nicks, plus two shows with Sting in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 24, and San Diego on April 13.

Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, 74, has made no public comment about the residency finale’s sellout, and his representative had no statement.

The July concert will be Joel’s 150th overall lifetime show at the storied arena. In June, the singer-songwriter of “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and other hits told media that the show would wrap up his residency, the Garden’s first and only such monthly run by a performer.

Joel had made his Garden debut on Dec. 14, 1978. His residency kicked off Jan. 27, 2014. To commemorate Joel’s 100th lifetime performance at the venue, on July 18, 2018, then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proclaimed it “Billy Joel Day” in the State of New York. Bruce Springsteen joined Joel onstage to celebrate the milestone.

Other guest musicians during the residency have included Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Simon and Joel’s cabaret-singer daughter Alexa Ray Joel.