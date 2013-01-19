Billy Joel to release new collection

Billy Joel is set to release a new compilation, "She's Got a Way: Love Songs" (Legacy), gathering much of his romantic music in one ready-to-give-to-your-Valentine place.

The collection, out Tuesday, contains many of his greatest love songs -- including "Just the Way You Are," "She's Always a Woman" and "She's Got a Way" -- among its 18 tracks, alongside some surprises like "Travelin' Prayer" from "Piano Man" and "This Night," a B-side from "An Innocent Man." However, Joel certainly has enough love in his catalog to fill several compilations, even if you leave out his versions of other artists' songs, like Bob Dylan's "To Make You Feel My Love."

Here are five other songs that Joel should consider for the sequel:



"A Matter of Trust" (1986) Arguably Joel's most rocking love song, it's built around an electric guitar and the desire to convince his girlfriend/wife to take the leap into a deeper relationship with him.



"All My Life" (2007) Joel wrote the gorgeous American Songbook-style ballad for his then-wife Katie Lee, but he intended it to be recorded by his pal Tony Bennett. Joel ended up recording it himself and releasing it as his first single since "The River of Dreams."

"Leave a Tender Moment Alone" (1984) A pretty nod to doo-wop combined with some friendly advice to himself about trying to keep calm in the midst of his courtships. The harmonica solos from the great Toots Thielemans make the "Moment" that much more special.



"Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" (1993) Inspired by his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, "Lullabye" showcases Joel at his most unguarded, using spare piano accompaniment and simple lyrics to express his feelings.



"Tell Her About It" (1984)

The advice doesn't get much better than: "Tell her about it, tell her everything you feel, give her every reason to accept that you're for real." The doo-wop backing vocals don't get much better, either.