Billy Porter, Adam Smith are divorcing

Two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway actor-producer and Emmy Award-winning "Pose" star Billy Porter and his husband of six years, swimwear designer Adam Smith, are divorcing.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," Porter’s representative told People magazine on Wednesday. "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter. There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

The two had met at a dinner party in 2009, and dated for about a year before breaking up. Reconciling five years later, they became engaged in London on Dec. 29, 2016, and married the following Jan. 14 in Manhattan. Neither “Kinky Boots” star Porter, 53, nor Smith, 42, who had been going by Adam Porter-Smith, have commented publicly.