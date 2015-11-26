Bindi Irwin: I hope that my father 'would be proud' of my 'DWTS' win

Bindi Irwin, who with professional partner Derek Hough won Season 21 of "Dancing With the Stars" Tuesday night, said the legacy of her father had inspired her.

"I couldn't even imagine if [he] was here right now," the 17-year-old conservationist, daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, told People magazine backstage. "Honestly, I hope that he'd be proud of me. And I hope that I am able to carry on in his footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on."

The ABC celebrity dance competition's 22nd season kicks off on March 21 with Len Goodman returning as a judge after sitting out this season. "Greetings, everyone, Len Goodman here," the 71-year-old Londoner said in a taped message during the finale. "Now I've been watching the show from the U.K., and I must say everyone has been doing a fantastic job. Now you finalists, I want you to give it your all in these last dances. As for the pros, I've got a mention for you as well. Listen up: Len is coming back next season!"

On Wednesday, ABC announced that Army National Guard Specialist Alek Skarlatos, one of three Americans who overpowered a gunman on an Amsterdam-to-Paris train in August, has joined this year's "Dancing With the Stars" tour along with his partner this season, Lindsay Arnold. The tour plays Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on Jan. 6.