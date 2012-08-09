Blake Fielder-Civil, Amy Winehouse's ex-husband, in a coma

Just a few weeks after the first anniversary of Amy Winehouse's death, her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil is in a coma after an alleged overdose.

The 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital after multiple organ failure, according to MTV News and E! News.

The UK's The Sun reported that Fielder-Civil was found choking in his bed by his partner Sarah Aspin and is on life support. The British paper reported he drank alcohol and possibly took another substance.

Fielder-Civil has a 15-month-old son with Aspin, The Sun said. Meanwhile, Winehouse's father is urging her fans to pray for his former son-in-law.

"Terrible news about Blake this morning," he tweeted. "Remember Amy loved him. Let's pray for his recovery."

Mitch Winehouse openly disapproved of his daughter's relationship with Fielder-Civil. Still, the two married in 2007. Fielder-Civil was sentenced to 27 months in jail for beating up a pub manager in 2008. They divorced in 2009 and she died on July 23, 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning.