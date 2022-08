Game-show legend Bob Barker, who hosted "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Dec. 12 with a guest appearance on the long-running television show. CBS announced Tuesday that "The Price Is Right," hosted since 2007 by comedian Drew Carey, will feature pet adoptions each day that week, in honor of Barker's advocacy of animal rights. Barker was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2004.