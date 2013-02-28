Bobby Brown gets jail for drunken driving

Singer Bobby Brown, the ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston, was sentenced to 55 days in jail after admitting to driving drunk last year, Reuters reports. Brown pleaded no contest, an admission of guilt under California law, to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in October in a Los Angeles suburb. Police said they stopped Brown after seeing him driving erratically, and that he failed a field sobriety test. It was his second arrest for drunken driving in 2012.