Bonnie Fuller: Rihanna, move on from Chris

Rihanna -- you told Oprah that Chris Brown was your true love, and that you STILL love him so much that your stomach falls when you see him. But Chris Brown is not returning your feelings! He, as you know, has a steady and apparently live-in girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Now Rihanna, even though you feel like Chris is your No. 1 love, is he really treating you like you are HIS No. 1 love? If anything, he should be groveling at your feet. After all, he's the one who hit you, and he needed your forgiveness.

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.

When Justin Bieber heard that Avalanna Routh had died from her battle with brain cancer on Wednesday, he took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss of the sweet girl he referred to as his "wifey." A day later, Justin has continued to share his thoughts. On Thursday, Justin posted a touching photo of himself with "Mrs. Bieber," with an accompanying message that read, "My angel."

