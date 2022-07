Bublé weds Argentine sweetheartCanadian pop star Michael Bublé married Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato in a civil ceremony yesterday, The Associated Press reports. The Grammy-winning singer of "Crazy Love" and his Argentine sweetheart posed for a mob of fans after tying the knot at a civil registry in downtown Buenos Aires. She wore a lilac chiffon dress and Bublé wore a gray suit as he leaned down for a smooch.